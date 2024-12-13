Dexter: Original Sin premiere: Is Nurse Mary the first victim?

We knew entering the Dexter: Original Sin premiere that there would be a real need to lay a lot of emotional groundwork. We needed to understand the premise of the show and beyond that, just how Dexter Morgan got into killing in the first place.

Well, here is where we will present a little bit of continuity. Nurse Mary, as introduced tonight, was established as someone in the past who Dexter Morgan killed first. Yet, the episode tonight served as a far deeper dive into what happened, including that Dexter was still figuring all of this out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

It was clear watching most of the premiere that this was very-much still early Dexter. By virtue of that, this is someone who was still learning how to kill. He did not have a perfect setup; beyond just that, he did not have his traditional trophies. There was no blood slide that he took. Also, there was no boat to use to dispose of the body. Everything was different and, at the same time, somewhat the same.

This premiere also did a decent job of showcasing how Dexter ended up at Miami Metro in the first place, as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character of Tanya did catch wind of some of his talent, and over time, heard good things from his professors at school. He got a paid internship offer (it was barely anything at all!), and we obviously know some of where that was going.

To think that once upon a time, Dexter could have been a surgeon. Yet, with Nurse Mary he actually ended up finding more of his true calling. While you can argue about whether or not the new show is essential, it was certainly entertaining.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Dexter: Original Sin right now, including what else is ahead

What did you think about the Dexter: Original Sin premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







