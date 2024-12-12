Prison Break reboot on Hulu gets official pilot order

Today, a new version of Prison Break officially brought us one step closer to reality — so, does this mean we’ll be able to see it?

Well, let’s just start with where things currently stand. According to a report now from Deadline, Hulu has officially given a new reboot of the classic show a pilot order, meaning that they are going to take a look at a potential concept. Mayans MC alum Elgin James is writing the script, whereas original creator Paul Scheuring is involved behind the scenes as an executive producer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV discussions!

Let’s get the most important thing out of the way here: Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are currently not expected to be back as their iconic characters from the original; this appears to be a totally new story and yet, one also set in the same universe. That means that we could at least hear about them.

As much as we are going to miss Michael and some other characters from the original, it does feel like the right move to start all over. One of the real problems with the original Prison Break was how it became very hard to establish stakes beyond the original premise. Easily, you can argue that the show is better off as a limited series than anything else.

As for what we tend to think is best…

Honestly, does it make some sense that we just see the show back as an anthology, where you can have a different sort of prison break a season? This at least puts the show a little bit more into the realm of Presumed Innocent, a series that works really well with individualized stories. We just hope at this point that a good bit of heart is put into making these characters feel unique — they can be dangerous, but at the same time still grounded.

Do you want to watch a new version of Prison Break?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







