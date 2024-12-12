Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country casts Mickey’s dad

We know that at some point during the 2025-26 TV season, we are going to see the arrival of the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country. Want to learn more now?

Well, for the sake of this particular article, we do think that it is important to note that at some point before season 3 concludes, there is going to be another chance to see people from the new show again. We do tend to think that Morena Baccarin will be around as Mickey and now, the character’s father is also entering the picture!

Want to know more? Well, know this: According to a new report from TVLine, W. Earl Brown is going to guest star in a season 3 episode coming up as Wes, Mickey’s father and Sharon’s stepfather. This also will come with an option for him to become a series regular when the spin-off does eventually premiere.

What does seem smart about this character through the lens of the original show is that you’ve got a character who will be relevant to both series at the same time. Of course, there are still questions here about why we have not seen this stepfather on Fire Country before, and why the greater universe has been holding on to this character until this point.

When is Sheriff Country going to premiere?

Well, let’s just say that we are going to be waiting for a good while to check it out. At the very least, we tend to think that we’re going to be stuck until fall 2025, but it is possible that it could also be January or even 2026. So much of it will be dependent on what’s going on with CBS’ specifics needs in the new year, and how other parts of there lineup fare at midseason.

Do you think that Sheriff Country is going to be just as exciting as Fire Country?

