Fire Country season 3 spoilers: A Gabriela – fall finale tease

If there is one thing that we can say entering the Fire Country season 3 fall finale airing on CBS this Friday, it is this: Things are going to get nuts. This is hardly a surprise and yet, there is something even more fun that comes with watching all of it play out.

So what is at the forefront of this particular episode? On paper, it seems like it will be a zombie fire, something that is rapidly spreading and also something that could put lives in danger in an unexpected way. Yet, there are also some relationships bubbling underneath the surface here! Remember that Gabriela and Jake just hooked up, and it seems as though something is brewing between Bode and Audrey. Here we were, thinking for a long time that he and Gabriela were endgame … and now this?

Speaking on the subject of what is next in the fall finale per TV Insider, Stephanie Arcila (who plays Gabriela) indicated that in the midst of what is ahead here, her character is going to have to face a lot of her present reality:

I can say that there’s going to be a lot of triggers for her in this next episode in the fire. There’s going to be a lot of triggers and reminders of her life.

We know that Gabriela can be a really easy character to criticize in a number of ways, but here is a quick reminder that in the past season alone she’s seen her father get arrested, gone through emotional stuff with her mother, nearly get married, and then had all of the emotional back and forth with Bode. It is easy to imagine why a lot of this would take its toll on anyone.

