Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, December 12, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Of course, we understand the idea of wanting more of the medical drama soon.

After all, isn’t it easy to say that we are at a pretty interesting turning point right now? Yasuda and Levi are gone, Jo and Lucas are in danger, and we are still waiting for Meredith to come back. It also feels like there re eventually going to be some new faces who turn up at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but there is no reason to rush anything along here with that. There are so many other characters worthy of some time in the spotlight!

Now, unfortunately, we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: There isn’t a new Grey’s Anatomy on the air tonight. Instead, the plan appears to be still to keep you waiting until we get around to March. That means a long wait for more promos, synopses, and all sorts of other good stuff about the future. That includes also a long wait to learn about whether or not there will be a season 22. In some ways, we remain 100% confident; however, crazy things do happen in the TV business from time to time. It’s better not to think of anything as a guarantee.

If there is one thing that we do hope for 100% when the series is back, it is that the whole storyline with Meredith and Webber in particular moves closer to an ending. We do not think that there is any real reason to keep these two at odds for a long time, even if we understand the reason why it is happening. They’ve just had such a long history and by virtue of that, we’re holding out hope they can get through anything.

