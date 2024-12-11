Yellowstone season 5 finale: Taylor Sheridan to direct

A few more details have emerged about the Yellowstone season 5 finale this weekend — including (to the surprise of no one) a further imprint from co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

So what more can we say at the moment? Well, for those of you who are unaware, “Life is a Promise” is a title for this episode — which could actually be the end of the original show now. (We reported earlier that “season 6” seems to be shifting more to a spin-off, though the comparison is really just apples and oranges.) Now, The Hollywood Reporter adds that Sheridan will be directing this particular installment.

Is this a shocker? Hardly. While Sheridan has not directed any other Yellowstone episode this calendar year, he has done the job in the past; also, he’s directed episodes of other series including season 2 of Lioness as well as the pilot for Landman. This move here allows for more of a personal touch for the finale, which we do think is meaningful for him. While the writer / producer has received (at times deservedly) some criticism for his on-screen role in this past episode, this is still the TV series that put him on the map. It is the one that he has so much invested in, as we think that the ending here is going to largely shape whatever happens with any other spin-offs or new series he creates. This is the standard.

Now, let’s just hope that everything ends in a way where there is a certain measure of clarity — and beyond just that, we also hope that the journey feels worth it. Is someone else going to die? Let’s just say that we would not be totally surprised if that happens.

