For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on For All Mankind season 5 between now and the end of December? We know that there is still casting news coming out to this day, and that does make us think — at least on some level — like there are more big reveals on the way.

So when it comes to a reveal, is one almost around the corner? Well, there is at least a little bit more we can say on this for the time being…

First and foremost, though, here is your reminder that if you were hoping to get some sort of further premiere-date news this month, you are absolutely going to be disappointed. We have yet to hear anything further regarding the end of For All Mankind filming and until that happens, it is hard to really feel that optimistic about anything else. This is a step-by-step process, after all! Our feeling, at least for now, is that there is a good chance that we will see the show back on the air in the summer. If that happens, it feels reasonable to say that a larger announcement may be coming at some point in the first few months of next year.

As for what the entirety of this season is going to look like, a lot of it will likely begin and end with the new operation on the Goldilocks asteroid. Remember that there was a really good reason that so much attention was given to that, as Ed worked into overdrive to corral it to that place. The irony here is not knowing whether or not Ed will still be alive to see it operating at full capacity now.

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 over at Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

