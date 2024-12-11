Virgin River season 6 spoilers: New tease on Mel, Jack wedding

We know that there are a number of different things to be excited about entering the Virgin River season 6 premiere, but one stands out above the rest. This is the season where Mel and Jack are finally going to get married!

Of course, here is where we start off by noting that it has been a long time coming to get to this point, both on the show and also in real life. We also tend to think it could be one of the most romantic events of the entire series so far! Of course, the irony in all of this is that the person least interested in making it some huge affair is one of the people directly involved in it: The bride.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, star Alexandra Breckenridge indicated that Mel has spent time “imagining a certain version of her wedding that maybe some of the other people in the town are not going along with. They’re sort of seeing it as a little bit bigger than she is, so she has to contend with that in different areas. I think, eventually, she feels like it’s not entirely about her. It’s about her, but it’s not. I think she really wants to make everybody else happy.”

Of course, our hope is that in the midst of trying to make some other people happy, Mel done find a little time for herself — after all, doesn’t she really deserve that? We at least tend to think that this is the case!

Beyond the wedding…

For those unaware, a big part of the upcoming season is going to be themed all around the opportunity to learn a little bit more about Everett’s past, something could could end up spawning a Virgin River prequel in its own right. While we know that the show has a lot of priorities to bring to the table, let’s just hope that this one gets ample time.

What are you most excited to see moving into Virgin River season 6, especially with the wedding?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







