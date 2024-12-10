Elsbeth season 2 episode 7: Michael Emerson on new villain

We know that there are a few things to be psyched about entering Elsbeth season 2 episode 7, with Michael Emerson front and center.

After all, how can he not be? We are talking here about someone here who is known for playing captivating adversaries — and this one is all the more exciting because of his scene partner. He has a chance to work with his real-life spouse in Carrie Preston, and also work within the world of executive producers Robert and Michelle King once more. They may not be showrunner Elsbeth, but he has a great history with them thanks to Evil.

So given that so many people have been requesting an Elsbeth appearance from Michael for quite some time, there were questions as to whether or not he would request a specific role or type of part. As it turns out, hardly. Here is what Emerson had to say to TVLine leading up to his appearance here:

I never have those kinds of requests, actually, because the good stuff is always beyond my imagining to begin with. But when I read it, I thought, “This is good. This is a good contrast of characters and sympathy systems.” I can’t be too nice a guy on Elsbeth, or there’s no contrast to how nice Elsbeth is. So I better be the villain. It’s just better that way, I think. [Laughs]

Given the Michael’s character here of Milton Crawford is a judge, it means that he cannot be so transparently evil as we have seen the actor in past roles. It will actually be rather fun to see how he operates a little bit more from the shadows — all things considered, how can you not like that?

