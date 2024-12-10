Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: December update

We’ve known that a Ginny & Georgia season 3 has been done with production for a little while; so, what does the future hold? Is a premiere date about to be announced?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that at this point, Netflix has not revealed anything in particular; at the same time, the ball is clearly in their court to figure something out here. On the paper, it feels like the show could be coming back as early as late January or February, at least when it comes to how long the streaming services likes to announce dates in advance.

So, does this mean that such an announcement is going to happen this month? Hardly, as there’s no confirmation that they are about to do anything and instead, it is really our job to just say that such a thing is possible.

During the rest of this hiatus, we at least think that you can take comfort in the fact that Ginny & Georgia itself is going to be around for some time. The show has already been renewed for another season and by virtue of that alone, we know that there’s a good chance that a lot more drama will be coming across multiple seasons. We’d love to talk more about that but at the same time, you have to wonder more as to how the season 2 finale cliffhanger is going to be resolved. That is one of those things that can take a long time in order to be figured out.

Whenever a premiere date is confirmed for the final episode, our hope is that there is also a little bit of footage that goes along with it. After all, the longer the promo tour, the ready the viewership … right?

