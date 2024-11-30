Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: What is realistic?

We wouldn’t blame anyone out there who is hungry for more news on Ginny & Georgia season 3 in the relatively near future.

After all, filming for the Netflix show has been done for a good while now! This is one of those things that does inevitably lead into a lot of other big questions, including what the parties involved are really waiting for with a show like this. We know that once filming was done there was still editing and localization that needed to be completed but at this point, we like to think that a lot of that has been either completed or close to it.

Sometimes with the future, we do think it is best to look towards the past — and rest assured, that is 100% what we are doing with Ginny & Georgia at this point. The second season premiered in early January of 2023, and it feels like something similar here is remotely possible for season 3. If not this, we would look a little bit more towards either late January or some point around Valentine’s Day. Two years is a really long time between seasons for a show like this, but here is your reminder that there are some mitigating factors here, including the industry strikes of 2023 that played some sort of a role.

Now, here is one sort of silver lining: A season 4 has already been ordered! Hopefully, that means that there’s going to be a little bit less of a wait between these two seasons — though really, we’ve also come to learn with Netflix over the years that it is best not to make too many assumptions. Why would we, given that they could still very much choose to do whatever they want in this position? We’re just glad to not worry about the long-term future right now.

