Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Dec. update

Now that we are in the month of December, what more can we say about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2? The series is in production and of course, we’d love nothing more than to see it back before too long!

So, what are the odds that we actually get a premiere date — or at least a window — between now and the end of the month? Well, there is a lot to get into here!

Of course, our hope is that you are going to see the Monsterverse series at some point in 2025; yet, at the same time, it is probably not going to happen in the immediate future. Just remember here that this is a show that requires a LOT of time in post-production, which is obvious since you can’t render monsters like this at the drop of a hat! This is also one of the reasons why it would not be a huge shock if we were left waiting until early 2026.

Now as for what all we’re going to see moving forward, doesn’t a further exploration into Hollow Earth seem likely? What about spotlights on a few new monsters? We understand that there is a reluctant to use a TON of Godzilla on the show since you have to save at least some stuff for the big screen; yet, we do appreciate the opportunity to see at least a little bit of him here and there. If nothing else, the threat of Godzilla hanging over things is also pretty effective in its own way.

When will we get an exact announcement?

Our hope here is that it’s going to happen at some point in the summer / early fall; that way, we at least have a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, including other insight on what’s ahead and a new character

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







