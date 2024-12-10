NCIS season 22 episode 8: A Lily – ‘you can’t tell anyone’ mystery

We were excited to see NCIS season 22 episode 8 arrive for a multitude of reasons, especially when it comes to Lily. After all, this show has hyped up this mystery ever since the end of last season, and made us spend a crazy amount of time wondering what it all meant.

So what can we say about all of it now? Well, mostly that this story is far from over, and that Lily (whoever she might be) wants Alden Parker to keep this under wraps as much as possible.

First and foremost, let’s just applaud everyone on the show for making sure that Dr. Grace was there to talk with Gary Cole’s character, largely due to the fact that this made more sense than almost anything else they could be done here. She did help Parker eventually realize that he can’t run from Lily to get answers on what happened here. Instead, he has to approach the situation with curiosity and hope that everything does start to become at least a little bit clearer.

So what did this lead to? Well, Parker imagining a sheet of paper with “you can’t tell anyone” written on it. This does not actually exist, but all of this is clearly bringing something up from Parker’s past that he does not want to remember. Whatever is happening here, we don’t think it is supernatural — but is he going to heed the advice to keep everything a secret? That is a hard thing to have an answer to.

For the time being, though, it feels clear that this will be at least a mystery that continues through until the new year — and we will just have to wait and see exactly what happens after the fact. This show does like these storylines that they can revisit here and there, leading eventually to a finale.

Related – See some more discussion right now on NCIS

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 22 episode 8?

Is there anything more you think we will learn about Lily this season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







