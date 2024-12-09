Poppa’s House season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Some bad news?

Following what you see tonight on CBS, there is more that we can share about Poppa’s House season 1 episode 8. So, where do we start?

First and foremost, we imagine that the most critical thing that can be said here is that this is going to be the final episode of the sitcom for the calendar year. Rest assured, though, that it is far from the end of the season. The Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr. series has already been handed a full-season order by the aforementioned network, meaning that there is a lot of great stuff coming and within that, there is room to celebrate so much.

Of course, now let’s take a moment to get a little more into the story. Below, you can check out the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Wig” – Poppa makes some drastic changes to his appearance after receiving bad news, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Dec. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, we tend to think that this is an episode that we tend to get later on in the series’ run as opposed to the first season. Poppa is a guy in a very particular time in his life, and we do tend to think by virtue of that he has to put a lot of things into perspective. There have already been a few changes in his life as of late. First and foremost, you have to consider his profession. Also, you can then add to it what is going on now with his appearance.

When will the show return after this one?

Think early January, and we’ll be able to dive more into that in due time.

