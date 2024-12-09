The Neighborhood season 7 episode 8: Problems with Spanish

Next week on CBS, you are going to have an opportunity to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 8 arrive. What can we say about it now?

Well, we should note first and foremost here that we are entering the final episode of this calendar year, and we imagine that there could be a few special things tied to it as a result. Is going to be themed around the holiday season? That remains to be seen, but there is no real evidence of that. Instead, it appears more that one of the main focuses here is going to be Spanish class — and eventually, a Mexican restaurant.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Bienvenidos a Nosotros” – Marty prepares to head back to work but isn’t emotionally prepared to send Daphne to daycare. Meanwhile, Gemma notices an issue with the grade Grover’s receiving in his Spanish class, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When will the series back after this?

Well, according to some early midseason dates from CBS, it appears as though late January is when the cast and crew will be back with more stories. We understand that this is a really long wait but at the same time, we do think that there’s a real effort being made here to ensure that all four shows on the Monday-night lineup stay together. The other shows may need that extra time to get some more episodes ready to go. (One another benefit of the long wait is that there will likely be a solid run of episodes that air throughout February.)

