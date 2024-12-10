Is Night Court new tonight on NBC? Season 3 episode 4 airdate

Is Night Court new tonight on NBC? After you’ve had a chance to check out a lot of the Melissa Ruach comedy over the past few days, why wouldn’t you want more?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share a little bit of unfortunate news: We are now entering a hiatus. It may not be a long one, but it is still a hiatus nonetheless. The show is off the air this week due to The Voice having an extended finale; the plan instead now is for season 3 episode 4 to air on Tuesday, December 17.

So what more can we say right now regarding the next chapter of Night Court? There is not that much that can be said at present, save for the fact that it is going to be Christmas-themed to some degree. After all, the title here is “Feliz Navidead,” so what else could you really say about it? Holiday cheer is going to be one part of the story here, but as could something crazy (and rather morbid?).

It is fair to assume that episode 4 will be the final one of the calendar year; beyond that, we hope to see the season return in January to deliver more laughs. Over the various breaks here, fingers crossed here that there are some opportunities for the audience to grow. To date, the ratings for Night Court season 2 are down versus what they have been in the past, and we would love nothing more than to see that change. This show should luckily still have some event episodes ahead to generate some headlines, whether it be ones themed around holidays or one featuring some big-name guest stars.

What do you most want to see on Night Court season 3 when the show does eventually return?

Are there any specific guest stars you would like to see come on board?

