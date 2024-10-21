Night Court season 3 spoilers: Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik reunite

There’s been a lot of talk about The Big Bang Theory over the past few weeks, so why not celebrate a reunion on Night Court season 3?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Melissa Rauch (who plays Abby) is going to be reunited by her former co-star Mayim Bialik, who is going to be playing a version of herself. The two end up bonding over Abby’s love of Blossom, and of course things go in a number of different unusual directions.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, Mayil made it clear that it felt certainly exciting for her to be working with her longtime colleague again:

“It feels like I should be dressed like Amy and she should be dressed like Bernadette … There’s definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on Big Bang, so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing.”

Mayim also made it clear that there would be a lot of meta references to the past in the episode but that was all she could tease:

“The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it’s pretty cute and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I’ll have to get that out of my system for tape day.”

What else is happening within this larger universe?

Well, remember that the Young Sheldon prequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage aired its premiere on CBS last week. Meanwhile, a spin-off to The Big Bang Theory reportedly focused on Stuart, Denise, and Bert may be happening at Max.

