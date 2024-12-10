Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Tulsa King season 3 renewal between now and the end of December? Of course, this is one of those situations where it feels like there is a lot to think about.

First and foremost, let’s start with this: The fact that Sylvester Stallone seems to be in conversations about doing both a season 3 and a season 4. There are reasons aplenty to think that we will hear more on the series’ future and pretty soon. Just about every show within the world of Taylor Sheridan tends to do extremely well, and it does not matter if he is the day-to-day showrunner or not. To matter what, he just keeps finding a way in order to make some enormous hits. We have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be different moving forward.

For the time being, we are cautiously optimistic that a renewal is going to be announced before too long, whether it be this month or some other point down the road. Just remember here that work can still be done on the show even if there is not an official renewal out there. Scripts can be prepared and a lot of other things can be set up in anticipation of some of that coming. Our hope is that production would start in the late winter or the spring; if that happens, there is a chance that it could be back in the fall.

The great thing about Tulsa King in general here is pretty simple: This is not one of those shows that requires some sort of incredibly long post-production period. Like every other show within the Sheridan umbrella, it can be turned around rather quickly.

