Is Accused new tonight on Fox, December 10, 2024?

Is Accused new tonight on Fox? After the two hours of content that we had a chance to see last week, is there more on the way?

Well, of course this is the sort of show that could’ve easily done much more this season … but that would have been dependent on the network actually ordering more. They did not do that and with all of this in mind, we have officially reached the end of the line. Or, at least we have reached the end of the line for the time being.

There is no new episode of Accused tonight and at this point, nothing has been decided when it comes to a possible renewal. We do tend to think that the show has a chance of coming back, mostly because of the fact that each episode is going to bring its own thing to the table and there is a lot of guest-casting potential. Because the show can do relatively short runs a season, that also leaves the door open that you can tell some standalone stories whenever they are needed.

For now, our general feeling is that Fox has until May to figure out whether or not the show is going to be coming back for more. They can not just look at the live ratings, but also streams in the months to come. The biggest thing that matters the most from here on out is word of mouth — if you watched the second season, be sure to tell your friends all about it! That is the biggest thing that you can do.

Beyond that, there is not that much you can really do here other than wait.

What are you the most eager to see in a potential Accused season 3?

Are there any specific people you would like to see stop by as a guest star? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

