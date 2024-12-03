Accused season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the two-episode finale event that is airing tonight on Fox, it is high time to ponder over a possible Accused season 3. Is there a chance that it happens?

Well, the first thing to note here is rather simple, as the network has yet to announce anything when it comes to the future. We certainly would love to see the show back and at the same time, this is probably not going to be something that is decided upon for a rather long time.

Here is what you can say for the time being: If you want more Accused, be sure to spread the word! The first season managed to get off to a great start in the ratings, but the second season has gone somewhat under the radar. The biggest challenge with a series like this is that each episode is its own thing and because of that, you are reliant somewhat on the format and beyond that, also a little bit on your guest stars. You need to find a crowd of people who are excited to come on the show for an episode, but fans will be eager to see at the same exact time. All things considered, that can be a pretty difficult combination of things to achieve.

Fox does have plenty of time to figure this out, as a season 3 renewal or cancellation will not need to be announced until May. Odds are, we are going to take a wait-and-see approach with a lot of this, especially when it comes to seeing how some of the shows this spring fared.

For the time being, just cross your fingers and hope that Fox does see some sort of value with this show — and beyond just that, it comes in at a price tag that is fairly easy for them to justify. Like so many other shows out there, cost is a priority for media companies.

Do you think there’s a good chance that Accused season 3 ends up happening at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







