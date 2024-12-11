The Voice 26 finale: Was Sofronio Vasquez or Shye the winner?

Who was the winner of The Voice season 26? Jeremy Beloate, Shye, Sofronio Vasquez, Sydney Sterlace, and Danny Joseph all entered the results show with a hope of getting the title.

Of course, with all of that being said, we know that there can only be one winner and choosing this is often a pretty imperfect science. After all, just remember for a moment here that there is only so much that can be gleaned when there are only two live shows a season — one of the terrible production choices that this show makes. If the whole goal here was to really give these people a career after the show, wouldn’t we see more of them in their element other than gimmicky pre-taped rounds that can be shot far in advance?

Anyhow, the easy prediction to make in advance of everything here was that we would see Sofronio take home the title, largely because he has such a powerful voice and a backstory that a lot of people find endearing. While there have been so many great vocalists to come out of the Philippines over the past few decades, there is something still about him that is special. He knows how to not only sing, but put on a show and Michael Buble is the perfect mentor for him.

Beyond Sofronio, we would say that Shye and Sydney are both reasonable contenders — Danny is the only person we are ruling out, largely due to the fact that he needed a save to get here.

Now, the results

Of course, the show wasted a LOT of time before getting to this. In fifth place we had Jeremy, a move that certainly surprised us. Danny, meanwhile, was in fourth. Then, Sydney was in third, and it was the Buble showdown before Sofronio ended up getting the title. Mass congratulations!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

