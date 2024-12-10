Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC, December 10, 2024?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance to dive more into the Jesse L. Martin series? Of course, we want more!

Unfortunately, this does not mean that we are getting it immediately, especially with us so late in the year with the holidays right around the corner. Also, tonight you also have the finale for The Voice. All of this amounts to the fact that we are not going to be getting more of the mystery drama tonight, and that the show is off the air now until January.

Is it a bummer to be in the midst of a break here? Sure, but at the same time we hope this will allow some viewers to catch up on what has been a great season so far. While Alec does still have his fair share of cases, we appreciate that the show is going even broader when it comes to some other plotlines as well — take the character trying to figure out what he does and does not want from his personal life! We also have a few of these subplots for a lot of supporting parts as well and all of them are welcomed.

So when are we going to get even more details for what lies ahead here? If we had to wager some sort of guess, we’d look towards the end of the month. The biggest thing that we are hoping for here is simply that the audience is still there for the rest of the season, especially since The Irrational will at that point have a different lead-in. We do know that historically, this has caused some problems for NBC shows in the past when The Voice goes on break. We will have to wait and see more on things here.

