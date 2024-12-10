Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/10/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Also, what can be said about the two spin-offs in International and Most Wanted?

We know that at this point of the year, there is often a lot of confusion with the holidays so close. This is where we can go ahead and note that all three of these shows are going to be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There are going to be a lot of twists and turns across these stories, and there are also familiar faces stopping by as guest stars! In particular, Station 19 alum Jay Hayden will be appearing on International.

With all of that spelled out, why not set the stage further? Below, you can get a better sense of what lies ahead? Take out the synopses below…

FBI season 7 episode 7, “Monumental” – After a park ranger is shot dead by a masked assailant on Governors Island, the team discovers a string of connected crimes that leads them to their toughest roadblock yet: an online conspiracy theory community, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 7, “Keen as a Bean” – Wes’ former colleague, U.S.-based agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), enlists the Fly Team’s assistance in helping him capture an American on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list by luring him out of Russia with the help of the perp’s conflicted ex-wife, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 7, “Highway to Hell” – After a Queens district attorney and her husband are executed, the Fugitive Task Force uncovers a money laundering scheme connecting a violent biker gang to Wall Street. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take his relationship with Abby to a new level after he reconnects with an old friend, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What lies ahead after the fact?

Well, the good news is that these episodes are not currently planned to be the final ones for the calendar year! It appears as though you are going to see another batch on December 17 and then after that, you’re stuck waiting around to get to the other side of the holidays.

What do you want to see across all three of these FBI shows are back following a little time off the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







