Silo season 2 episode 5: What is Solo’s real story?

With Silo season 2 episode 5 coming to Apple TV+ later this week, we do believe it is the perfect time to discuss backstories. Or, to be specific, what more we could be learning when it comes to Solo’s backstory in particular.

Heading into this upcoming story, what we know here on paper is reasonably simple. Solo was around for the rebellion that took place at Silo 17; however, at the same time he would have been presumably a child. This does cast some suspicion on the idea that he was ever a Shadow, and it raises big questions about what is real and what is all pretend for this particular character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

So are we going to learn anything more about this soon? Based on the information that we’ve got at the moment, it feels like there is a legitimately good chance of that. Juliette may need answers from him to ever understand what really happened, or if there is a safer way to travel around this world. There may be some secrets within his vault. If there is any good potentially there with Solo, you can argue that getting to know him better is going to be key to getting more answers.

The big question we tend to think about here is if Solo killed those bodies in the hallway and if so, why. Even if he is not really a Shadow, he may feel as though there is a lot of great significance that comes with that title. Because of that, you could argue that he took it up when some others started to abandon the responsibility. He also may have been indoctrinated into a certain belief system at a young age. We are talking about someone who is socially stunted due to his isolation, and what he was told many years ago about himself may be something that he still clings onto to this day.

Related – Get some more news now regarding Silo, including some more details all about what lies ahead

What are you most hoping to see from Solo moving into Silo season 2 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comment! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







