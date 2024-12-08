Power book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: December update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about a Power book IV: Force season 3 between now and the end of December? Well, of course, there are reasons to be hopeful, given that production has been done on this batch of episodes for a rather long time. What are the powers-that-be over at Starz really waiting for?

Well, of course, this is around where we have to come in and hand over some of the bad news that despite the show being done and potentially ready to air, it is still not likely going to arrive soon. as a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if a date is announced this month.

What is the reasoning for all of this? Well, it really comes down to the fact that Starz clearly has some sort of schedule in mind for how they are going to air a lot of these shows and insofar as we can tell, our feeling is that you are going to be seeing the arrival of Power Book III: Raising Kanan first. Sure, would it be great if the roles were reversed? We’d love that, mostly because we’ve been waiting longer for the Joseph Sikora series already.

Now, if you have not heard too much about the future of Force yet, this is going to be the final season; yet, at the same time, that does not necessarily mean the end for the Tommy Egan character. There are still some ways in which that story could be told, and we’ll just have to wait and see if a follow-up is planned. Based on the end of Power Book II; Ghost, it is easy to make a case for that — we can at least say this with confidence.

