Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: What’s realistic?

We know that a Power Book IV: Force season 3 is going to be coming onto Starz at some point — after all, production is done! It has been for a little while now.

So if you are therefore either curious or confused as to what is going on here, let’s just start here by noting that we more than understand. This is a show that has a pretty huge audience and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that it is going to be promoted hard no matter when it is back.

So, what is a realistic window for that right now? Well, all signs at the moment suggest that we’ll be seeing the show back either in the late winter or some point in the spring. It is still a pretty broad window, and of course there are a handful of different reasons for that. Just remember for a moment here that Starz is most likely going to bring back Raising Kanan first, and it does not even have a premiere date yet! This is going to take a lot of patience, as we are basically going to see one show go first and who knows if there will be a big hiatus in between?

If there is one major thing we can remind you of right now, it is that Power Book IV: Force season 3 is going to be the final one and within that, we’ll see a certain measure of closure when it comes to Tommy’s story in Chicago. This, of course, does not mean that we’re going to be at the end of the line when it comes to Tommy’s story in general, as there is still room to explore a lot of different stuff down the line. This is, at least personally, what we are hoping for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 over on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







