Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: A small update

If you are frustrated by the long wait until Power Book IV: Force season 3, be assured of this: We absolutely get it. However, at the same time there is no indication that we are going to get it anytime soon.

After all, it also appears that we’ve got one small update now that indicates further just how long we are going to be stuck waiting — and also how another show in the franchise is going to be coming up beforehand.

In a new post on Twitter, Joseph Sikora himself suggested that the next season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be coming before we get back into Force, and this is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time. After all, the prequel’s latest season has been sitting on the shelf longer; however, it also aired more recently than Force did. A lot of the scheduling confusion is tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes from 2023, as that did mess with a lot of the timelines behind the scenes.

So as we move forward now, what can we estimate? Well, we may be waiting until either spring or summer at this point to see the next part of Tommy Egan’s journey — and also the final part of this particular show. It does not necessarily mean that this is the character’s swan song with the franchise, but if something more comes about, it will exist in a slightly different way.

If there is anything that we can share as a source of possible solace for the time being, it is simply that we’ve seen plenty of hype from Sikora and others that season 3 is pretty darn great and will be worth all the anticipation. If it is anything like what we saw in season 2, we do tend to think that we’ll be happy with the end result.

Related – See more discussion on the future of Raising Kanan now

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







