Power Book III Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Oct. update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date between now and the end of October?

The first thing that we should point out here is something that many of you may already be aware of — Starz has yet to announce something. Given that they did just air the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost, you could have easily argued that this was the perfect time … and yet, they still relented.

If we are going to take a larger look towards the future now, it feels clear that the fourth season is coming at some point in 2025 — and an exact announcement will be dependent almost entirely on what the network wants to do with some of their other shows. Remember that in addition to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, you also have another season of Power Book IV: Force coming. That is in addition to BMF, the prequel to Outlander in Blood of My Blood, and a number of other shows.

As for what lies ahead on the MeKai Curtis – Patina Miller show, the biggest story has to just be the aftermath to the fact that Unique is still alive. What does this mean? Well, we know that there are plenty of rumors out there that Unique may become Breeze, an absolutely critical player within the greater mythology of this universe. However, nothing is confirmed on that as of yet.

What’s also interesting to note here is actually twofold. For starters, there is a season 5 already confirmed, so you don’t have to worry about that. Beyond that, though, you also have another prequel coming in Power: Origins that will look a little more at Ghost and Tommy. How is all of this going to connect — and when are we going to find out?

