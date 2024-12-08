Landman season 1 episode 5: Is Cooper still alive?

We entered Landman season 1 episode 5 thinking that there was going to be an an emotional moment or two. With that, what did we see?

Well, for a good chunk of this particular episode, Cooper tried to do whatever he could to free himself from some of his guilt and pain, helping Ariana around the house however he could. However, all of this led to him eventually getting a beating from Manuel and his crew.

So is Cooper still around after all of this? Well, the simple answer is yet, but everything that happened here, and on the job all season, could alter his future. Speaking about all of this further, here is some of what actor Jacob Lofland had to say to TV Insider:

It might change the path and or the direction and how he gets to his end goal. I will say that there will be some changes to his path.… It’s definitely gonna be worth watching. He’s still definitely goal-oriented on what he’s doing but has to change his tactics a touch to get where he’s needing to go… Taking it back a little bit.

Lofland is far from the biggest star on this show and yet, you can argue that he is playing one of the most important characters of the entire story. He is someone who represents on some ways a starting-off point within the oil business, even though he also does have the privilege of coming into this business with his father being Tommy. He has it easy in some way and yet, there is still a lot of work to be done here in order to ensure that he will be trusted and counted on within this business. Doing this is going to be so much easier said than done.

