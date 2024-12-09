The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Dec. update

With us now into the month of December, is a premiere date reveal imminent for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 at AMC?

Before we do get too far into anything now, it does make sense to start by simply noting where things stand at present. The Jeffrey Dean Morgan show has already wrapped up work on its latest batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we are shifting over here to post-production. Is the series close to being ready to air? We certainly think so.

Unfortunately, none of this means that a premiere date announcement for season 2 is coming at some point down the road. As a matter of fact, our general feeling is that we’re going to be waiting until the spring to see The Walking Dead: Dead City back, especially since the network already has both Mayfair Witches and then Dark Winds scheduled for the first stretch of the year.

Our hope is that realistically, a premiere date for season 2 will be revealed in either January or February; that way, there is plenty of time to promote the next chapter.

As for what a good chunk of the story will be about…

Based on where we think things stand right now, our general sentiment is that it is going to revolve a lot around Maggie actually doing what she can to save Negan, marking a pretty significant role-reversal from what we had for most of season 1. We do not think the show is ever going to make the two of them the best of friends, but there are still ways the relationship can shift and change.

In general, expect this season to be violent, dark, and of course intense — and there will be seeing a few new faces along the way.

