Saturday Night Live cold open: Church Lady (Dana Carvey) returns

If there was ever a Saturday Night Live cold open clouded in a certain amount of uncertainty, it was what we had tonight. After all, there was no singular and obvious headline for the late-night show to rip from. Also, were they really going to be that interested in staying with politics?

Well, instead of doing something that was necessarily that modern, the show decided to go back to its roots with the return of Dana Carvey as the Church Lady. We should have seen this coming, given that Carvey made it clear earlier this fall that he would be around for at least a part of the show in December.

As if the return of the Church Lady was not enough, we then got Sarah Sherman making a return as her totally unhinged version of Matt Gaetz. This is some sort of sleep paralysis demon, right? This is where the politics started to come into play — also, Sherman’s impression is more a lot about the body language.

Beyond Gaetz, there were two more impressions during the sketch — the surprise return of David Spade as Hunter Biden, and then Marcello Hernandez coming out for his take on baseball superstar Juan Soto. The Soto part drew the most laughs in the crowd, which was mostly surprising since we never can tell how mainstream baseball actually is. (Then again, this is a New York set show and all conversation suggests that two New York teams are in the running for him.)

Are we going to see Carvey in the new year?

Well, our feeling is that there’s a good chance you will see him in the 50th anniversary special, and then you will have to wait and see when it comes to everything beyond that.

