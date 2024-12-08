Wolf Hall season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The pivotal finale

As we get set to see Wolf Hall season 2 episode 6 on BBC One next week, one thing should be abundantly clear: The end is near. This is the huge finale, and it may be the send-off to the series as we know it.

So why couldn’t there be a season 3? Well, in order to look at that further, we have to do so from a historical perspective — and rest assured, we’ll get to that shortly.

First and foremost, though, you can see the Wolf Hall season 2 episode 6 synopsis if you want a far larger understanding of what lies ahead:

June 1540. Thomas Cromwell, lately Earl of Essex and lord great chamberlain of England, is arrested, stripped of his titles and imprisoned in the Tower of London, where he awaits trial. His fall has been dizzying. As Cromwell struggles to make sense of it, he is visited by his friend and former ward, Rafe Sadler, now one of the king’s gentlemen. Rafe is the only person brave enough, and loyal enough, to bring the so-called traitor news from court.

Why is this likely the end?

Well, Cromwell died in the summer of 1540 per all accounts, which makes us think that the finale could very well focus on that singular event. While we know that this show does also focus on Henry VIII and others in the court, it had always be Thomas’ perspective that made it different. If the show ere to continue without him, we tend to think it could be very-much different. Our sentiment, at least for now, is mostly to prepare for a story that is stuffed full of emotion, but also one that is momentous and further explains the importance of Cromwell to this particular period of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Wolf Hall season 2 episode 6 when it arrives next week?

How do you think that everything will play out from start to finish? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a number of other big updates coming here soon.

