Fire Country season 3: How could Jared Padalecki spin-off work?

Given that Jared Padalecki’s three-episode arc on Fire Country just came to a close, what better time to look more towards the future? After all, there are still reasons to think that a spin-off may still happen — with that, we also do think that you really have to monitor what the possible timeline could be for it, as well.

First and foremost the thing we have to remember here is that another show in the franchise will not be front-of-mind for anyone working on this show for a good while. As for the reason why, just look at Sheriff Country. It has already been announced that this spin-off, starring Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, is going to premiere during the 2025-26 TV season. It will need to have a full cast built around it, and we tend to believe that we are going to see at least one more appearance from the aforementioned lead before season 3 of the main show comes to a close.

More than likely, it will be once Sheriff Country is fully cast and in production that the future of a Padalecki show can be assessed. In the interim, he is likely to have a role in The Boys season 5 — while it has not been technically confirmed, it is about as close to that as it can possibly be. Who knows? He could land another gig as well for the next several months. If Baccarin’s show is going to be for the 2025-26 season, then Padalecki’s may not happen until 2026-27. That timeline could be accelerated slightly if it lands on Paramount+ as opposed to CBS, but it is hard to imagine a major network putting out two spin-off shows in the same exact season.

What we are trying to say here is that patience will be required. Jared’s last Fire Country episode suggested that Camden could have a compelling story back in Southern California; however, developing a TV series takes some time. It does not always work. It would be wrong to sit back here and think that we’re looking at a sure-thing situation where we are going to be seeing this series down the line.

