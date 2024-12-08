Is Tracker new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 9?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Well, if you are excited to see more of Justin Hartley and the rest of the cast around, we get it! Unfortunately, that does not mean that it is actually going to happen in the slightest.

With that in mind, this is where we do have to come in here with the bad news: We’re going to have the show off the air for a while. There is no new episode tonight and for now, the plan appears to be bringing it back when we get around to Sunday, February 16.

Why are we stuck waiting for so long? Well, the simplest answer that e can offer right now is that it has everything to do with CBS wanting to save episodes for when they will be able to air a number of them in a row. Christmas is coming, and that will be a major distraction for normal viewers. From there, January and part of February is convoluted due to awards shows and sporting events. It is pretty commonplace for the network to have a hiatus at this point; it is just new to Tracker because it has never aired at this part of the year before.

As for what else you can expect to see now when it comes to the story ahead, it is fair to expect more family drama from Colter’s past, and for Melissa Roxburgh to make a return appearance as Dory. Meanwhile, we are also anticipating at present a chance to see Sofia Pernas back as Billie, and there could be some other exciting guest stars who turn up at some point, as well. For now, we are bracing for just about anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker right now, including more of what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tracker on CBS moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







