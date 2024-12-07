Silo season 2 episode 4: Tim Robbins on Bernard’s shocking kill

If you are coming out of Silo season 2 episode 4 with your jaw partially on the ground, remember this: It is exactly what the parties involved want! The whole goal with this series a lot of the time is to keep you unsure as to where the story is going to go, but also how far certain people are willing to take things to get what they want.

With that, why not look more at what Bernard just did? The man murdered Judge Meadows! Isn’t this clearly the sort of thing that is going to produce a dramatic ripple effect as we move forward? We’re not sure that there is any other way to look at it. He had a history with her, and you could argue that there were deep feelings there. So why do this? Well, it was a way to ensure that she didn’t leave the Silo as she wanted, but also a setup to properly frame Knox and Shirley, who were getting to be problems.

Speaking to Collider, here is how Tim Robbins sees his character’s recent actions:

“I think he’s doing it because he’s trying to save the silo. No question. This is the tragedy of the character. He has to do things that he doesn’t want to do … It’s a pretty effed-up place [to be in]. But it’s an insight into what it is to have the responsibility that Bernard has. It’s not fun — let’s put it that way.”

Of course, his actions here could create a widespread ripple effect. Obviously, he tends to think that he is maintaining order in the structure. However, will this only work for so long? Eventually, you have to wonder if Juliette is going to make her way back in. It may not seem likely right now, but who is to say what is going to happen down the line?

