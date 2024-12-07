And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Dec. 2024 update

Are we going to be learning more news about And Just Like That season 3 between now and the end of December? Is there a great case to be made for more?

Obviously, there are so many great things that we can get into within this article, but it really feels like we should start with the following: There is a good case to be made that we’re going to be hearing more about the next chapter soon. Filming for Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast has been done for a little bit now, and that means that everyone is firmly moving into the post-production part of things. Once the episodes are finalized and ready to go, Max then decides when to bring them out.

While it is not a sure thing that we’re going to get a date for And Just Like That season 3 this month, we also would not be surprised; meanwhile, we would not be surprised if the show officially comes out around February or March. We don’t think that it benefits Max as a service to hold on to it longer than this for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being that this is a show that benefits mostly from just being on the air and remembered. The longer you go between seasons, the more likely it is that viewers are going to move on.

Speaking of moving on, we tend to think that will be a big question for Carrie Bradshaw this time around. If she cannot be with Aidan, what is her story going to look like? Does she wait for him, or dive back into the New York City dating world? There’s a lot to think about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

