Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Outer Banks season 5 between now and the end of the month?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, this is going to be the final season of the Netflix hit, and we imagine that everything is going to be on the table. That is likely one of the reasons why the second part of season 4 delivered two enormous shockers — Sarah’s pregnancy reveal and then JJ’s death. These are the sort of moves that you do make while you are preparing an endgame and at this point, we do think the writers have a good sense of what that is going to be.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is your reminder to practice an extreme amount of patience, given that you are almost certainly going to be dealing with a long wait here. The early timing of the renewal does mean that everyone can get the ball rolling on the next chapter a little bit faster, but that does not mean that the arrival of the show is coming before next fall or early 2026. That is the best-case scenario we foresee here given the time needed to get the show properly filmed and edited.

If there is one thing that we can say with the utmost confidence, it is simply this: The end of Outer Banks the show does not mean the end of this universe. If there’s one thing we are more than confident in at this point, it is that everyone involved will probably want to expand this outward as much as they can. Why wouldn’t they think about a spin-off, or at least some sort of other idea?

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 5 over on Netflix?

How do you think the final season is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

