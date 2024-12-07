Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: Who else could die?

We recognize that we may be rather morbid in saying this, but we certainly think that someone else could die moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 13. How could we not think that?

After all, the run of episodes for the Paramount Network show this fall have been rather morbid already. Just stop and think about it for a moment here. We lost John Dutton in the midseason premiere, and then Sarah Atwood a couple of weeks ago. We are now reeling from the death of Colby and by virtue of all of this, it feels fair to expect someone else to go?

So, who is the most likely to die at this point? From our vantage point, the only two people we foresee making it through the end of the season 100% are Rip and Beth, mostly because there have been discussions about Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly doing either season 6 or a spin-off. Everyone else feels like fair game.

While Taylor Sheridan could easily pull a Colby and take someone else out for a random reason, we tend to believe that there are two obvious candidates atop the field.

Jamie Dutton – Is there really a way in which he is going to survive the season? It is hard to see it given how much Beth has talked about wanting to kill him and so long as he is alive, her family’s secrets could potentially be exposed. The problem here is finding a way to take him out that does not lead to some sort of mutually assured destruction, which could easily happen.

Kayce Dutton – Meanwhile, here we are talking about a much sadder death for many people, but one that could easily still happen. After all, Kayce made a huge move decided to directly go to Grant and threaten both him and his daughter. This is a particularly dangerous group, so it is not that hard to sit here and think that they will come back with a vengeance.

Who do you think could die entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 13?

