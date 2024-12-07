Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Dec. 2024 update

Are we getting closer to finally getting some news on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu? Make no mistake that we absolutely want it! Also, we tend to think that the bulk of people out there feel the same exact way.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and hand over an update to everyone out there curious as to where things currently stand. Nothing has been formally confirmed as of yet when it comes to a premiere date, though we know that Nicole Kidman and the rest of the cast finished production several months ago. It feels like we are at a point where a date announcement is imminent, so let’s just say to keep your eyes peeled.

At the moment, it is our personal hope that we’re going to be seeing the second season back within the first few months of next year, especially as a way to lead into another big hit in The Handmaid’s Tale, which we know is coming in the spring. The sooner that Hulu makes the announcement, the more comfortable we will be — especially when it comes to giving the powers-that-be some real time in order to hype it up.

As for what we expect the story to be moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, we do not think that there are going to be any huge changes structurally. Once again, you are going to be seeing Kidman’s character of Masha do what she can in order to “help” a number of people. Whether or not that really works remains to be seen. There are a number of new cast members who are going to be turning up, so that could mean a combination of challenges and surprises.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

