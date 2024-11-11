Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: November update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more news about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 within the month of November?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that of course, it makes sense to learn something more about the future here shortly. Why wouldn’t we want that? The first season aired so long ago and while it felt like it gave us closure, at the same time we’ve always been game for whatever else could be next. This new season is going to be set in the Swiss Alps, and it also will feature a brand-new set of characters beyond Nicole Kidman as Masha. Are things going to get crazy? Let’s just say that this feels like a guarantee!

What is unfortunately not a guarantee right now is when Nine Perfect Strangers is actually going to come back on the air. Filming for season 2 wrapped up months ago but other than sharing a tiny bit of footage, Hulu has kept a lot of their cards close to the vest on what will be happening insofar as a premiere goes.

If we do have to throw out a guess here, though, it is saying that we are going to see the show back pretty early in 2025, and that is why there’s a chance that an actual date gets announced this month. We can’t guarantee anything and yet, we almost have to be optimistic at this point. The streaming service does not have a lot of other A-tier shows early next year, and we do think it makes sense for them to have momentum heading into the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which we know is coming in the spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Nine Perfect Strangers right now, including the mystery of a character named Victoria

What do you most want to see moving into a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming before long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







