Outlander season 7 episode 12: Jamie, Lord John conflict ahead

As we get ourselves set for Outlander season 7 episode 12 on Starz next week, there is of course so much we are excited about! Of course, this doesn’t mean that it is sunshine and rainbows for a lot of the characters involved here.

After all, remember where episode 11 left off, as Jamie arrived to a huge revelation when it comes to Claire and Lord John being together. He was presumed dead and yet, that doesn’t mean that the aftermath of all of this is going to be peaceful or understanding in the slightest.

Speaking on this subject to TV Insider, here is at least some of what David Berry (who plays Lord John Grey) had to say on the subject:

“It’s going to have really profound consequences for their relationship. He doesn’t expect that Jamie’s going to react in the brutal way he does.”

Honestly, Lord John may be a little bit naive if he thinks that any of this is easy for Jamie to process. We know that he can be reactive, and also fiercely protective of others — even when they do not need protecting at all. This is a situation that may take some time to heal (if it ever does) and in the interim, there is clearly another problem here concerning William. There is of course the fact that he knows now the truth about his parentage, but that also everyone kept it from him for such an enormous period of time. They facilitated the idea that he was living a lie, and there are so many things about this situation that could be hard for him to accept.

What we are trying to say here is really quite simple: There is absolute chaos ahead. You have to be prepared in order to see it.

