When Calls the Heart season 12: Elizabeth, Nathan photos!

Just in case you needed a reason to be more excited about the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere next month, why not share some new images of a fan-favorite couple?

Based on how things ended at the end of season 11, it does appear as though there is a LOT of good stuff ahead when it comes to Elizabeth and Nathan. The two are committed to each other now and while anything is possible, we do tend to think the producers have every intention of keeping them together. That does not mean their future is devoid of troubles, but they can try and find a way to navigate them together.

Now if you head over to the link here, you can see a couple of romantic behind-the-scenes shots of these characters thanks to Erin Krakow’s Instagram. Is this just a precursor of some great things to come? We certainly feel that way at the moment.

Now if you are wondering more of what the overall story will be coming up, we tend to think that the When Calls the Heart premiere is going to be focused largely on whatever information from Jack’s past is rising to the forefront. There is at least some sort of situation that Elizabeth and Nathan will have to deal with — we don’t think that it is going to change any perception of Jack. Rather, it could just be a way to show how strong a couple these characters are in the present.

Given where we are now leading up to the premiere, it is at least our feeling that personally, we’re going to be seeing all sorts of good stuff on season 12 soon. This is what happens when the show is only a matter of weeks away!

