Fallout season 2: What scares Walton Goggins?

For those who have not heard as of this writing, Fallout season 2 is currently in production! This means that hopefully, there will be a chance in early 2026 to return to the wasteland. Personally, it’d be a shock if the show comes back before then.

There are of course a number of things to be excited about entering the next chapter of this story, but the big one (at least for us) has to be the chance to dive back into the shows of a number of these super-exciting characters. First and foremost here, we are thinking about Walton Goggins as Cooper a.k.a. The Ghoul, a man who has lived in the wasteland for centuries and by virtue of that alone, has seen and experienced a lot.

Now, what makes Walton Goggins the most apprehensive about divingg back into this world? His answer is both pretty funny and also sensible all at once. Just take a look at what he had to say in a new piece at Entertainment Weekly:

“I am really scared about getting back into those prosthetics … It’s that old saying where someone asks, ‘Why did you decide to have a second kid?’ Because you totally forgot what it was like to have the first!”

Obviously, the Ghoul makeup is an intensive process that takes hours and is incredibly difficult. Is it worth it? Well, for us as a viewer, we do tend to think so! It’s also proven to be one of Walton’s biggest roles in a career that has been marked by great performances. It feels like high time that he got the spotlight that he so richly deserves, and we can’t wait to learn what is next.

