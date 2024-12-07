Lioness season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The aftermath…

Can you believe that the Lioness season 2 finale is coming in under 24 hours? How did we get here so quickly? The Paramount+ hit is insanely entertaining and of course, we imagine that there are a lot of loose ends that are going to be tied up.

Could there be a cliffhanger in some way? In theory sure, but we don’t think that the Taylor Sheridan show is one of those that is really out to do something like that. We tend to think instead that there is simply going to be another mission if the show comes back, which we firmly expect it to.

Speaking to TVLine, series star Jill Wagner at least did her best to explain how a lot of viewers are probably going to be feeling by the time we get to the closing credits:

Oh gosh, I think they’re going to need to breathe, because you’ve probably been holding your breath for the whole episode. I know I was! The way everything was edited, like, you really don’t know what truly happens in the end, meaning if people die or if people live. It’s not really clear, and it’s so intense, and it’s so good. I’m so proud of this show.

Of course, we are hoping that Joe finds a lot of success with the mission in the finale and after that, she can actually take a step back and breathe a little bit easier. Is that really going to be the case? Let’s just say it probably will not be that easy. Our worst fear entering the final episode is still the notion that we’re going to be seeing Josie betray the team for some reason. That may not be the case, though, and our paranoia is simply a function of being online as much as we are.

