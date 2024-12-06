Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: A look at a ritual?

When you think back to the pilot episode of Yellowjackets, there are obviously a few things that stand out. There is the notion of cannibalism for sure, but then also the ritualistic behavior and of course the Antler Queen herself.

Heading now into the third season of the Showtime hit premiering in February, we know that Natalie has the title of “Antler Queen” — or, at least she does for now. There is still no real confirmation that she will hold onto it forever. However, based on the earliest tidbits that are out there for the next chapter of this series, we can at least say that we are about to see the story careen forward towards the rituals sooner rather than later.

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a first-look photo that allows you the chance to see a number of characters within what looks to be an early, somewhat-formative version of what we are going to see later on down the road. These survivors sure are getting crafty with the capes, right?

Well, if there is some sort of good news that we can hand over entering the season, it is that moving into the story ahead, you are going to be seeing a lot of the team out of the brutal winter. That’s a good thing, given that presumably, they do not have the cabin anymore! There are a lot of other challenges that they could encounter instead, and of course we are pretty curious to learn about what a lot of those are going to be.

Meanwhile, in the present, mourning Natalie will obviously be a big story after what happened in the finale. We’re prepared for what we are sure will be a number of emotional stories on that front.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

