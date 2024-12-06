Outlander season 7 episode 11: Is Jamie Fraser alive?

We anticipated that Outlander season 7 episode 11 was going to be among the most important ones we’ve seen yet — but even still, the show managed to surpass some expectations.

After all, consider what we saw throughout! First and foremost, we had the entire storyline about Claire and Lord John, which proved of course to be emotional, surprising, and at times really difficult for both of them. They did latch on to their shared grief, and we learned a lot more about David Berry’s character than we ever had before.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we had the big arrival of Jamie Fraser back into the mix shortly after a particularly notable scene … and within that, he explained that was not actually on board the ship that seemingly took his life. He is still out there, effectively making everything with Claire and Lord John null and void. (Yet, there’s clearly a lot that has to be explored further here among all three of them, no? We imagine hard scenes are ahead.) In this midst of this “reunion,” it also turns out that William has now overheard the truth about Jamie being his real father. That revelation then played out, and we have to wait and see more of what lies ahead here.

Is it a surprise that the writers for Outlander hit us with one big reveal after the next at the end of the episode? In a way yes, but you can also argue that this is them trying to steel the audience for more crazy stuff that could be coming later. We’ve said this before and it is worth reiterating: Once upon a time, it did appear as though this season was going to be the final one. By virtue of that, a lot of what we are seeing here is the writers feeling like they had to get to a lot of big stuff and fast.

