Blue Bloods series finale spoilers: Show EP on specific story

The Blue Bloods series finale is just one week away. Are you ready to dive into more of what’s ahead? We know that things are going to be emotional from start to finish, just as you would expect after a good season and a half on the air.

Of course, one other thing that we know a lot of people would hope for is a story that will actually allow a lot of the Reagans to spend legitimate time together. Of course, they are going to have family dinner, but what else is there beyond that? Are there opportunities to see them in some other environments, as well? The hope here is absolutely that the final episode feels like an event, and is one that a lot of longtime fans are going to want to revisit for a number of different reasons.

Now if you want to see more of what showrunner Kevin Wade had to say about the final send-off, just check out some of his thoughts below via TV Insider:

[Co-writer] Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and I decided early that the finale that would work best for our wonderful large cast were stories where all of them are in pursuit of [the same] syndicate. So while each main character would have a separate alley to walk down, they were working toward finding the same criminal. That makes for the most propulsive way we can tell all four stories at once. And of course, the family dinner scene took a lot of attention just in terms of who would be there and why and would anything be promised or revolved.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we of course see the family succeed at taking out this big syndicate. However, at the same time, we also just want fitting endings for everyone where we can move forward and imagine that they are all happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more sneak peeks ahead of tonight’s Blue Bloods episode

What are you the most eager to see entering the Blue Bloods series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







