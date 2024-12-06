The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 renewal: December 2024 update

Is there a chance we learn more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 between now and the end of December? In a way, we are surprised by where things stand.

How has Netflix not renewed this show at this particular moment in time? It is a fair thing to consider, given that we tend to think the Michael Connelly adaptation is extremely successful and there is no real reason to think that it is going anywhere. The show also ended on a HUGE cliffhanger at the end of this past season, which is the sort that would generate extreme levels of angry in the event that the show does not end up coming back.

For the time being, let’s just say that we are pretty optimistic that news will be announced at some point over the course of the next several weeks — after all, this is the best way to ensure that we get more of the actual show in early 2026. This just feels like one of those situations where there is no real reason to wait to ensure continuity and also keep viewers excited.

Now, if there is anything that you could do out there to potentially lessen the wait between seasons, it would probably go a little bit like this: Recommend the show to as many of your friends as possible. The more who watch the whole way through, the more eager that Netflix may be to actually announce something fast.

After all, here is the reality of this situation…

There are certainly plenty of books in Connelly’s series to go on for a good while and by virtue of that, we have no reason to think that season 4 has to be the end. We recognize that Netflix doesn’t always love long-running series, but this can be a happy exception to that rule.

Do you want to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 happen over at Netflix?

