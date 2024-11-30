The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: What is realistic?

As we look towards a possible The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 on Netflix, there is a big question to think about: When could it actually air?

First and foremost, it is important to (once again) tackle the elephant in the room, and remind everyone that the Michael Connelly adaptation has still technically not been greenlit for any more chapters. However, at the same time it feels like a foregone conclusion. All things considered, why wouldn’t it be? This series has proven itself to be popular, and with the way that season 3 ended with Mickey Haller in big trouble, the fan base would be pretty darn enraged (and understandably so) if there is no further closure here.

So, provided that a season 4 renewal is confirmed, when are you going to see the series back? Well, the simplest answer that we have at this point is winter / spring 2026. Since nothing has been filmed as of yet, it is pretty hard for us to imagine we are going to be seeing any episodes ready to go before then. Sure, The Lincoln Lawyer is not one of those series that has a crazy amount of post-production, but it will still need to be edited and put through post-production. A lot of this stuff does take an extreme amount of time, and this is something that you do have to be prepared for.

Now, we just have to cross our fingers and really hope that the streaming service just continues to give the show a lot of attention and opportunities to shine. When you think about the sheer amount of source material in existence at this point, we do tend to think that there could be several more seasons happening at some point down the line. Still, from the outside looking in we are aware that a certain amount of patience is required.

Related – See more discussion now on the future of The Lincoln Lawyer

Do you think we will get news soon on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







