The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 renewal: November 2024 update

We recognize that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 over at Netflix. However, could that be changing soon? Let’s just say this: We would certainly love to see it! The potential is high for all sorts of great stories moving forward. Think about that cliffhanger at the end of season 3, one that could be more personal and dangerous for Mickey Haller than any other that he has come across over time.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that as of right now, there is no official renewal announced — though this could obviously and easily change down the road.

For us personally, let’s just say that we would not be shocked at all in the event that we get a season 4 confirmed by the end of the month, mostly because it feels pretty darn clear from this vantage point that the show is popular. On the basis of that alone, why wait? The sooner you greenlight something more, the earlier that preparations can begin.

Luckily, we do tend to think that the producers got a good sense that season 3 would likely not be the end — hence, their choice to put Mickey in so much jeopardy in the final minutes.

In speaking on this cliffhanger further, here is what executive producer Ted Humphrey recently had to say to Collider:

“I jokingly like to say that Mickey Haller has the most dangerous job of any attorney in America. And you know, the stakes sort of keep getting higher for him in certain ways over the course of the show, both sort of emotionally, dramatically and even physically. We just felt like, what could be better stakes than suddenly Mickey Haller himself facing the peril that some of his clients face? And readers of Michael [Connelly]’s books will sort of be familiar with which book we’re pointing our hat towards when we do that. But it’s safe to say that in season 4, the stakes for Mickey would be the highest they’ve ever been.”

Hopefully, a fourth season will premiere either in late 2025 / early 2026, but time will tell and there are a lot of factors at play in that.

